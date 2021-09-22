Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,850. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

