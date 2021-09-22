HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of SON opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.