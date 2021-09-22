HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,640 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.