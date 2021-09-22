Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 2.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after buying an additional 738,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 83.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.