HEROcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,669.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $19,669.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046254 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

