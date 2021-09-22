Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.