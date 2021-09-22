Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

