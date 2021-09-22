Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after acquiring an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after acquiring an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,991 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

