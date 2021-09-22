Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.74. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

