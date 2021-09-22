Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,728,577. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.23. 7,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,228. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.24 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

