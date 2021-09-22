Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $135.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herc by 120.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 279.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

