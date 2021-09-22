Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. Herc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

