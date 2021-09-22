Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.20 ($115.53).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.91 and a 200-day moving average of €90.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

