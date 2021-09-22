HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,791,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 3,604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 845.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLFFF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

