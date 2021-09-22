Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.87

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.87 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 627 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of £109.37 million and a PE ratio of 106.67.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

