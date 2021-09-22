HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.