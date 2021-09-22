Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Cap of $95.00 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Hegic has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $95.00 million and $8.29 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

