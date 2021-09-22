Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $574.83 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $574.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00157801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00506829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017016 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043363 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,244,190 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

