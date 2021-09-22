Head to Head Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.70 $84.72 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 13.18 $17.95 million $0.24 140.88

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

