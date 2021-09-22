Head to Head Review: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) versus Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.63 $11.94 million $0.38 72.05 Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 4 0 2.80

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74% Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

