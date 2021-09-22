Head-To-Head Contrast: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Holicity and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Holicity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holicity and Lindblad Expeditions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 8.22 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -6.96

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -681.89% -758.61% -16.62%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Holicity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

