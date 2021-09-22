HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,328. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

