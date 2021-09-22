Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 4,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

