Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 4,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
