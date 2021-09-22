Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

