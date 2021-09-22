Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $300.17 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

