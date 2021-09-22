Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 221,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 531,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

