Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 2%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.58 and last traded at $129.58. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 958,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

