Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Down 4%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 60,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 105,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Grupo México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

