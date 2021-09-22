Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Grin has a total market cap of $27.41 million and $3.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,340.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.93 or 0.06981753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00367043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01243483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00115883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.79 or 0.00537109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00542983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00351191 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,411,660 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

