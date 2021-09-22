Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $686.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $704.00 million and the lowest is $668.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 150,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.