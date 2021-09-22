Gridcoin (GRC) Hits Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $11,154.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 424,043,637 coins and its circulating supply is 393,390,605 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
