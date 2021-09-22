Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $89,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

