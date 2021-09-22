Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

