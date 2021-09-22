Greenleaf Trust Has $208,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

