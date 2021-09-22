Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

