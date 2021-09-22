Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 5,184 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

