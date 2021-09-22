Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 78,733 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.48. 87,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

