Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 34,179 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $117,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.95. 136,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

