Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $237,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.61. 21,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,324. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.05.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.