Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $300.82 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,105 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NIKE were worth $300,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The company has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

