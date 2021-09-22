Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.25% of Public Storage worth $130,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. 7,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,584. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.83.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.