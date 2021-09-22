Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $130.92. 17,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,367. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,590 shares of company stock valued at $42,283,015. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

