Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 9,990 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.65. 112,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,873. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

