Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 29,186 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.96. 1,523,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,329,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

