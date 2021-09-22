Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $48.98 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $252,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $187.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $186.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.