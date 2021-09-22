Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

