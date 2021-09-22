Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

GEG stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

