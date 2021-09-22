Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

