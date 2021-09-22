Graviton Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $168,809.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00012318 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.06710522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.88 or 1.00088119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.80 or 0.00750869 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

