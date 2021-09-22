Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.72. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 438,424 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

