Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.26. 5,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock worth $39,218,926. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

